WWE canceled a major Cody Rhodes segment - Reports 

As per a recent report, WWE nixed a Cody Rhodes involving segment from a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown as it wasn't aligning with his ongoing feud with John Cena and The Rock. It was noted that the backstage segment would have featured The American Nightmare interacting with R-Truth.

Cody's feud with Cena and The Final Boss is heating up. The Undisputed WWE Champion uncharacteristically attacked The Miz on SmackDown last week for interrupting his entrance. Given the darker turn the rivalry has taken, the company scrapped a segment featuring Cody Rhodes and R-Truth that likely would have been comedic due to Truth's involvement.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the segment was internally scheduled for SmackDown's March 7 episode. He noted that WWE eventually nixed the interaction because it could have affected The American Nightmare's promo later in the show, where he called out John Cena and The Rock.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE SmackDown

The former WWE writer didn't mince any words before blasting the global juggernaut for how they booked Cody's segment on last week's SmackDown. Vince Russo was furious with WWE for not rewarding the loud Barcelona crowd by having the Undisputed Champion deliver a longer promo in the ring.

"Let's look at what they did with these Barcelonians. So these Barcelonians buy tickets for this God knows how long in advance. God knows how much they pay, and they are so freaking excited to come to this show. Okay... We get no Rock. We get no Cena off the bat. Okay? Then Cody's advertised. We get no Cody. Like, Cody doesn't cut a promo, 'Barcelona, what do you want to talk about?'"

Cody Rhodes is slated to finally have a confrontation with John Cena on the upcoming RAW, which would mark the latter's first appearance since his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

