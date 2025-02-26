WWE cancels "farewell" plans for 2-time world champion - Reports

A recent report has shed light on the original plans WWE had for a decorated star before scrapping them altogether after he sustained an injury. As per the rumor mills, the promotion had planned a 'farewell' for AJ Styles before he injured himself in October 2024 during a match with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.

The aforementioned contest against Hayes was Styles' first on TV in more than two months. However, as luck would have it, The Phenomenal One couldn't finish the match after injuring his ankle. He was then absent from WWE for another few weeks before finally returning during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

There's been tons of speculation on what the company has in store for AJ Styles as WrestleMania 41 inches close. Recent reports have suggested that Styles could face Finn Balor at 'Mania, with whom he has a storied history.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE was planning a farewell for Styles before his unfortunate injury in October. He added that the promotion was not pursuing the idea now and was heading in a different direction.

"The original idea for AJ before he got hurt was that he would be doing like kind of a farewell, and with a farewell, it's kind of hard to go and be a heel for your farewell. But they haven't pushed the farewell this time, you know, like last time they did, this time, they haven't really pushed it." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Freddie Prinze Jr. wants a farewell tour for AJ Styles in WWE

A couple of weeks back on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE star stated that he would like to see AJ Styles embark upon a farewell tour, similar to the one John Cena is on currently. Freddie Prinze Jr. also added that The Phenomenal One's current deal with the company was most likely his last wrestling contract.

"I remember well because that's when [the house that AJ Styles built was a thing], which was on SmackDown, and he had great championship matches with those guys," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "I think maybe you can give him something like [John Cena's farewell tour story] because I think this is his final, probably his last contract."

Apart from a rumored match with Finn Balor, WWE has also laid down seeds for AJ Styles to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at The grandest Stage of Them All this year.

