  WWE Cancels Major Shows After 1625 Days Suddenly in Historic Change and Finds New Home - Reports

WWE Cancels Major Shows After 1625 Days Suddenly in Historic Change and Finds New Home - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:27 GMT
The change has been made (Credit: WWE.com)
The change has been made (Credit: WWE.com)

A historic change has now been announced by WWE that will see the company's major shows with a broadcaster be canceled after 1625 days. The change comes in the middle of several big announcements, guided by Triple H's creative direction.

It has now been confirmed in a press release by ESPN that WWE's PLEs will be moving to their broadcast from Peacock. The company's partnership with Peacock, which began after Fastlane in 2021, has come to a close much earlier than expected. Earlier, the company announced that its PLEs would be broadcast on ESPN going forward, with the deal expected to kick off from April 2026. However, it seems that they are not going to be waiting that long.

Instead, the deal has been moved up to 2025, with Clash in Paris being the last-ever PLE to be broadcast on Peacock. Following this, they will instead be moving to ESPN, with WrestlePalooza announced as the first-ever event on the broadcast.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Peacock had to approve the deal, and that ESPN had not bought out the rights for the remaining shows. Instead, the cancellation of the remaining shows was a matter that WWE and Peacock had to broker themselves. It was then brought to ESPN. The report also stated that splitting WrestleMania and SummerSlam into two nights helped technically fulfill the company's deal with Peacock earlier than expected, leading to the cancellation of the remaining shows assumed to be part of their deal.

While WrestlePalooza was reported previously, it was expected to be a one-off and not something that became the new normal going forward immediately. That is the case now, and ESPN has secured the rights to all PLEs starting from this year itself.

WWE's Deal Ending with Peacock Sees the Start of a New Era

WWE's deal ending with Peacock and them starting their new agreement with ESPN immediately sees the start of another new era for the company. It has been felt that the company has been in transition for quite some time as they bring changes to the structure of their programming with TKO owning them now, and Triple H in charge of the creative.

It seems that this new deal is part of the even more commercialized approach that the company has taken recently, in bringing its product to the fans and increasing its reach globally.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
