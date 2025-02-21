WWE confirms several major names for upcoming RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship show, WWE RAW, will return to The Garden for the first time since its move to Netflix. On March 10, several major names will be part of the show.

As the Road to WrestleMania 41 is in full swing, the company has updated its card for this special edition in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Liv Morgan, will all be featured on the March 10 episode. This is one week after Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where the WrestleMania card will take shape. At the time of this writing, only the world title contest has been made official from RAW.

Interestingly, Gunther recently opened up about his challenger Jey Uso off-screen. He admitted that Uso was not his choice, and would have rather faced someone higher up the ranks than him. However, the Austrian also credited Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man for retaining the adulation of the fans in every arena where WWE hosts a show.

What about the Women's World Championship from WWE RAW?

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley holds the world title. She defeated Liv Morgan on the Netflix premiere episode of RAW in January. Morgan will look to stake her claim for a shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All, when she competes against five other females inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1.

The lineup includes former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi, and, former Women's Champions Bayley and Alexa Bliss.

Check out the two Elimination Chamber contest lineups below:

One of these six women will face The Eradicator at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Title. Out of the lot, only Liv Morgan and Bayley are from the RAW roster, while Roxanne Perez has been part of some of the recent episodes of the red brand. Perhaps the NXT star will officially join the roster soon.

Who will receive the title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

