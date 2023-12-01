WWE considering 4-time World Heavyweight Champion as Roman Reigns' possible Royal Rumble opponent - Reports

A new report on the possible opponent for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event has come to the fore.

The Tribal Chief has been away from WWE programming since successfully defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. However, the company has officially announced his return for the December 15 episode of SmackDown, which will go down from Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Head of the Table is also advertised for January 5th and January 19th tapings, respectively.

Reigns has been featured on the front of the Royal Rumble poster, which confirms he will be defending his title at the upcoming premium live event on January 27th.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has discussed Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight as potential opponents for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, none of these opponents is said to be locked in yet. However, Knight was slated to go in another direction as of last week.

"Right now, or at least as of early in the week, it wasn’t locked in who that would be with. A few names have been considered, Orton being one of them. Orton, Owens and Knight would on paper seem like the top names but none are a lock and Knight was supposed to go in another direction as of last week."

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Randy Orton is set to return to SmackDown tonight. Will he lay down a challenge for The Head of the Table, who put him out of commission? Only time will tell.

Who would you like to see face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes