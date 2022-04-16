WWE could've called top star in case Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar got injured before WrestleMania 38 – Reports

WWE could've called a top star back if Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar had gotten injured or contracted COVID-19 on the road to WrestleMania 38.

WWE legend John Cena last wrestled on the big stage at SummerSlam 2021. Cena challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title in the show's main event, failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

As per the latest report by Ringside News, "Cena is always on call," and WWE can bring him back at a moment's notice if the need arises. As per sources, Cena is contracted to WWE for several more years. Sources also shared an example where WWE could've called Cena at the very last moment:

"If Brock or Roman got hurt or got COVID the week of 'Mania, they could plug in Cena into the main event on very short notice. Cena is always available in case of emergency to WWE." (H/T - Ringside News)

We asked about this, and the idea wasn't shut down. We also learned that "Cena is always on call." He is under contract for a few more years and "available in case of emergency to WWE." A lot of people are talking about John Cena and a possible Summer return. We asked about this, and the idea wasn't shut down. We also learned that "Cena is always on call." He is under contract for a few more years and "available in case of emergency to WWE."

Fortunately, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar went off without a hitch

"The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time" between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlined WrestleMania Sunday. WWE heavily promoted it for weeks, and fans were anxiously waiting to witness the epic showdown.

Thankfully, neither Reigns nor Lesnar suffered injuries or contracted COVID on the road to WrestleMania, and the match went ahead as planned. At 'Mania Sunday, Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A situation such as the one discussed above presented itself earlier this year at WWE Day 1. The show originally featured a Universal title match between Reigns and Lesnar. Roman tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the event and was forced to pull out of the match.

Lesnar was then added to the Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE title, thus turning it into a Fatal Five-Way Match. He pinned Big E to become the new WWE Champion.

What would have been your reaction if Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar had to pull out from WrestleMania 38 due to unforeseen circumstances, and Cena was brought in as a replacement?

