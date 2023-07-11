WWE has no current plans for recently called-up 33-year-old RAW Superstar - Reports

JD McDonagh was one of several NXT stars called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. However, the latest backstage reports suggest that there might not be any current plans for the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

McDonagh, originally known as Jordan Devlin, arrived from NXT UK last year and attacked then-NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He's been among the top superstars in development, so it was not surprising to see him get drafted to Raw.

The 33-year-old Irish star made his main roster debut on the May 15th episode of Raw in the No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Title. He wrestled his first singles match two weeks later against Dolph Ziggler.

The match ended in a double count-out, with McDonagh attacking Ziggler outside. However, the feud has not resumed, and JD has only wrestled at Main Event since.

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, there are no plans for McDonagh at the moment. WWE reportedly sees him as a top talent with a great future but doesn't want him to get lost in the shuffle. The company has already mapped out its plans until later this year, so McDonagh must wait for his opportunity.

WWE even teased JD McDonagh potentially joining The Judgment Day, considering he was a protege of Finn Balor. However, the group is currently in disarray, and there's a disconnect between Balor and Damian Priest after the latter became Señor Money in the Bank.

Grayson Waller, Pretty Deadly among impressive NXT call-ups on the WWE main roster

Several NXT stars were called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. Only a handful are making an impact already, such as Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly. Waller has already confronted John Cena at Money in the Bank and wrestled Edge in his in-ring main roster debut.

Meanwhile, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have already faced off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are making noise in the women's tag team division, Zoey Stark is in a program with Trish Stratus, and Indus Sher has looked dominant.

The same can't be said for Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Indi Hartwell, Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, Cameron Grimes, Odyssey Jones, Von Wagner, and Xyon Quinn. Nevertheless, these superstars were called up for a reason, so their fans will just have to be patient with the process.

