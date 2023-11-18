WWE has discussed adding major powerhouse to Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown – Reports

WWE has reportedly discussed adding a new superstar to Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown. The star in question is Odyssey Jones.

Jones joined the Stamford-based company in 2019 after passing a tryout the previous year. The 29-year-old moved from NXT to Monday Night RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft earlier this year. However, he has yet to wrestle his first match on the red brand. Jones last competed in September, when he lost to Bron Breakker at the Superstar Spectacle event in India.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has formed a stable alongside the Street Profits on SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, several names have been rumored to join the faction, including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and B-Fab. Reports also previously suggested WWE discussed having Jones join forces with Lashely, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

During a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed that the 405-pound superstar was discussed to become the newest member of Lashley's faction. Sapp added that he believes the idea was even relayed to Jones.

Bobby Lashley's WWE faction is considering recruiting a female superstar

Jade Cargill joined the Stamford-based company after her AEW contract expired earlier this year. Bobby Lashley later expressed his desire to see the former TBS Champion join his stable.

Meanwhile, The All Mighty recently discussed the possibility of B-Fab joining his group in an interview on WWE's After The Bell podcast. Lashley disclosed that they have been considering recruiting a female superstar and have heard several suggestions from other stars as well.

"She's [B-Fab] a very intelligent woman. She's a very interesting woman, that's what I have to say about that. Since I've come together with the Street Profits, a lot of people have hit me up on social media, or they've just walked up to me at the show and tried to say, 'Hey man, I'd love to join your group or see what you guys have.' Of course, we're open to hearing any suggestions. We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I've heard some different suggestions on that also. B-Fab did come with something that was very interesting. I'm not quite sure we're gonna work with her, but right now, what she did present to me last week was very interesting and I want to see if that can manifest into anything," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

