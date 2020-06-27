WWE Executives including Vince McMahon and Triple H reportedly didn't contact Renee Young after COVID-19 announcement

The WWE executives did not reach out to Renee Young following her announcement to ask about how she was doing.

Many WWE talents, however, did get in touch with Renee Young.

Renee Young, Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Renee Young confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25th in a heartbreaking tweet that garnered reactions from the entire pro wrestling community. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that neither of the top WWE Executives including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kevin Dunn and Mark Carrano contacted Renee Young as of June 25th to ask her how she was doing.

It was noted, however, that many talents reached out to Renee Young and checked up on her status.

Renee Young's condition is reportedly better

Regarding Renee Young's condition, it was reported that the popular WWE presenter had already gone past the worst phase of the infection and is in a better state now. Based on the last update that came in regarding her health, Renee Young had some considerable heaviness in her chest, but the cough was much better.

While Jon Moxley's test result was negative, Renee Young tested positive, and the AEW World Champion informed the promotion that he'd been with his wife for many days.

Even though Moxley didn't show any symptoms and was negative, he didn't feel it would be right to risk the health and well-being of the other AEW talents and crew members if he is in the early stages of the infection. Mox also expressed his desire to be with his wife, and it was added that both Young and Moxley are isolating themselves in different parts of the house. Moxley would also be taking multiple tests this week to be sure about his status.

Moxley made the call of not leaving his home and go to a hotel for two reasons. One was to stay close to his wife, and the other was to prevent the people at the hotel from getting infected if he himself had the virus.

Moxley, at this point, is not infected by COVID-19, but he has been instructed by AEW doctors to be in isolation. He could end up wrestling Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, but a decision will only be taken after more tests are conducted.

Renee Young's condition, as stated above, is getting better and we hope that she undergoes a healthy recovery and gets back to WWE TV whenever she is ready.