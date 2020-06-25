Jon Moxley's COVID-19 test result reportedly revealed after Renee Young tests positive

Renee Young confirmed she has COVID-19 and details of Jon Moxley's test have also been disclosed.

The AEW World Champion is scheduled to defend the title at Fyter Fest.

Renee Young confirmed on Twitter earlier in the day that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Young's positive test naturally raised doubts about Jon Moxley's status, however, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Moxley's test results came back as negative.

Here's what was discussed on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Meltzer: Jon Moxley was also tested, and he tested negative, but obviously, he is not out of the water, he was with her.

Alvarez: He's been with her constantly, so, it would seem inevitable, I mean, it's not inevitable it seems inevitable that it would be very difficult for him not to get it.

Meltzer: You know, hopefully, he doesn't get it, but I mean, it would not shock anyone that he does. I mean it's really tough for him.

Will Jon Moxley compete at AEW Fyter Fest?

Meltzer also provided a few updates on Renee Young's health following her positive test result, and the situation seems to be positive.

AEW President Tony Khan had revealed hours before the latest episode of Dynamite that Moxley was pulled from the show as he came in contact with a person who was suffering from COVID-19. The worst fears of the fans came true, and the person was revealed to be Renee Young.

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

It was reported that Moxley himself decided to pull out of his scheduled appearances to safeguard the health of other AEW talents and crew members.

As of this writing, there are no updates with regards to the status of his Fyter Fest match. Jon Moxley is still slated to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, which will be a two-day event in the first week of July.

Jon Moxley will undoubtedly undergo more tests, and a decision about his Fyter Fest match should ideally be taken sooner rather than later. We'll keep you updated regarding the same.