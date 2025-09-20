WWE feared getting booed - Reports

WWE feared getting booed at a major announcement recently, according to reports. Last week, WWE announced that it will make history with Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania 43. This marked the first time that the promotion's showpiece event would be held outside North America.

The decision sparked anger from fans online, and at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, fans chanted "You sold out" when a video of the announcement was aired. The announcement in Las Vegas was made by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, who was accompanied by a number of WWE stars.

However, no fans or media were allowed during this closed press conference. This decision seemed odd for such a big occasion, but there is an update on why that may have been the case.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), TKO made the decision not to have fans in attendance, as they could have possibly booed the announcement, given the controversy around WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The report also notes that media, who were in Vegas for the Canelo vs. Crawford match, were also kept away as there was a chance of them "asking real questions."

By keeping fans and media away from the event, WWE ensured it had control over the situation and didn't face any uncomfortable moments during the announcement.

WWE Hall of Famer backed promotion's Saudi WrestleMania move

The move to hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia has garnered an angry reaction from fans online.

However, a few WWE legends have backed the move. Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he had no problem with it, as the company and wrestlers will make more money.

“Saudi Arabia, they’re doing it. From what they’re saying online, there’s a lot of money involved and a lot of money to be made for the company and for a lot of the boys. It is about business, you know, so I don’t have a problem with it," he said.

It remains to be seen how things turn out for WWE in the coming months.

