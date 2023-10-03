WWE was forced to make big changes on RAW due to two top superstars being injured - Reports

WWE Creative reportedly had to make several changes to the latest episode of Monday Night RAW due to two superstars suffering injuries.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently defended her title against Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy. However, she suffered an injury during the bout. Although the 36-year-old was scheduled to have another title match on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW against Tegan Nox, it was postponed. Instead, Nox competed against Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest appeared on the show. However, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion did not compete in his previously scheduled match against Jey Uso.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, WWE was forced to change the RAW card due to Lynch and Priest being injured. A tenured member of the WWE team stated that RAW was forced to be re-written Sunday afternoon and evening due to "too many injuries."

A 33-year-old star to turn against The Judgment Day following RAW? Exploring possible future strategy here.

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane

While Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship match against Tegan Nox was postponed to next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest and his Judgment Day partner Finn Balor will put their Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare addressed the upcoming bout, stating that he never planned on tagging with the former Bloodline member. However, he believes he and his new partner will defeat The Judgment Day and win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

"I never planned on tagging with Main Event Jey Uso but I think it's The Judgment Day that has backed themselves into this match," he said.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest to cost Dominik Mysterio his place in The Judgment Day? Check out four possible finishes for "Dirty" Dom's rematch vs. Trick Williams here.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.