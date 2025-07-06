WWE could be forced to make massive change to major PLE - Reports

WWE may have to make a huge change to an upcoming PLE. The promotion is currently on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 next weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Report podcast, the insider discussed WWE's plans for Survivor Series 2026. Sapp noted that there are three events scheduled for Saudi Arabia next year, with one of them taking place in November.

Survivor Series typically takes place during Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. Sapp shared that he spoke to a higher-up in the promotion and was told that the event likely wouldn't be happening over Thanksgiving weekend in Saudi Arabia.

He added that it could be a completely different event scheduled for November 2026 in Saudi Arabia, or the company will be moving Survivor Series off of Thanksgiving weekend next year.

This year's Survivor Series event will go down on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes company for moving forward with Night of Champions 2025

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently took the promotion to task for going ahead with Night of Champions 2025.

There was some controversy ahead of the PLE last weekend due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed that he would not have made the trip to Saudi Arabia if he were still with the company.

"I'm just glad I'm not in a part of that now that I don't have to go over there, man, because I'm telling you, I'd probably get fired because I wouldn't go. That's pretty risky, but like Bill, like we're saying, this is a business, you know what I mean? To be way over there and not knowing the next move and not knowing what's going to happen, you know what I mean? It's pretty dangerous, but let's give it to God and hope that they have a safe show and everybody gets out okay," Long said. [From 1:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for WWE Survivor Series 2025 later this year.

