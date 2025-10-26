WWE could be forced to push surprising name due to political pressure - Reports

A recent report suggests that WWE could face political pressure to push a surprise name. The star participated in the Stamford-based promotion's tryout earlier this summer.The global juggernaut has maintained a healthy relationship with the U.S. government over the years. Recently the promotion's CCO attended the White House to promote a school fitness initiative alongside President Trump.In the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there is a feeling backstage that if Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife's niece, Zoe Hines, pursues a career in professional wrestling, WWE could face external pressure to give her a push due to her connection to the political family. He also mentioned that Zoe Hines was backstage at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event earlier this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor those unaware, RFK Jr. is the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, and he is also the principal advisor to the president on health matters. Zoe Hines, on the other hand, is currently a softball player for the French national team. It will be interesting to see if she chooses to make a switch and join WWE.Wrestling legend hopes Donald Trump will be present for John Cena's last WWE matchJohn Cena is scheduled to wrestle his retirement match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. The show will emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, and US President Donald Trump is rumored to be at the event.Former wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff addressed the rumors while speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast. The former RAW General Manager noted that he hoped for Donald Trump to attend the show.&quot;I hope so. I hope that that's the case. I think it would be very, very cool. Look, politics aside because I know people are just bats**t crazy now, and families are splitting over this. Friendships dissolve because of politics. I'm just not into it at that level. I don't get it. It's bizarre mental behavior for me to watch and listen to.&quot;Only time will tell if President Trump shows up on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.