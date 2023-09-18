WWE Hall of Famer considering an in-ring wrestling return from retirement after first match in seven years at 51 years of age - Reports

A WWE Hall of Famer is considering an in-ring return, after he wrestled his first match in seven years. In a report that has recently emerged, it appears the star has been talking about considering such a return in the near future. This comes after D-Von Dudley returned at IMPACT 1000 for a one-off match.

D-Von Dudley partnered with Bully Ray in a match at IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th special episode. The stars defeated Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju. This was D-Von's first match in seven years. He had previously announced his retirement from active in-ring competition.

The former WWE star had spent most of his time retired as a backstage producer in the company. While there have been rumors of the Dudley Boys having signed a Legends contract with WWE, D-Von seems to have bigger aspirations.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, D-Von Dudley was at an autograph signing in Monroe last night, where he said that this return at IMPACT 1000 was not a one-time thing.

He said that he was out of retirement, and that he was looking at signing a contract with IMPACT. It remains to be seen how this plays out. If he does return at IMPACT, he could team with Bully Ray regularly as well.

