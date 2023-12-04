WWE Hall of Famer's wife was scheduled to testify at Sunny's sentencing; failed to appear - Reports

A WWE legend's wife was scheduled to testify on Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's behalf at her sentencing but failed to show up.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison and an additional eight years of probation after she killed a 75-year-old man in a DUI crash. Tammy's blood alcohol level was almost four times the legal limit.

PWInsider reported that former WWE star Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake's wife was set to appear in court to testify on Sunny's behalf. She didn't show up at the sentencing, though.

"Melissa Leslie, the wife of Brutus Beefcake, was listed as scheduled to testify yesterday on Sytch’s behalf but did not appear." [H/T PWInsider]

A prominent wrestling personality reacts to Sunny's sentence

Shortly after Sytch's sentencing, wrestling personality Mac Davis shared his thoughts on the situation while appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Here's what he said:

"The last time that I saw Sunny was at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame a few years back with Bill, and she seemed to be doing very well, and that evening there was no sign of any issues with her at all. She was as sweet as she could be... I did do an interview with her the following day, and she was just as sweet there too. So it's really sad because you can see the sweetness in her when you meet her when she is clean. She actually is a very nice individual, you know, despite everything that happened, everybody deserves a second, third chance."

Tammy Sytch was one of the most popular wrestling personalities in the mid-to-late 90s. Her fall from grace has been tragic and will serve as a cautionary tale for potential alcoholics/substance abusers.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Julian LaFrancis Lasseter.