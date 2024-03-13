WWE Hall of Famer slated to make an appearance on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE SmackDown has been in the limelight for quite some time now, with several intriguing storylines unfolding on the show. A recent report has indicated that a Hall of Famer is set to make an appearance on the blue brand this week. The name in question is Jerry Lawler.

The WWE Universe has witnessed main events for both nights of WrestleMania XL take shape on SmackDown since Royal Rumble 2024. On Night One, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to face Roman Reigns and The Rock with stipulations that will impact the main event of Night Two.

The Show of Shows' second night will see Rhodes trying to finish his story as he will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

SmackDown has seen the returns of many WWE legends, including The Great One and Triple H, as part of the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline saga. According to PWInsider, Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler could also appear on the Friday night program. While his role on the show is uncertain, he will most likely be seen as a commentator alongside his good friend Michael Cole or in an in-ring segment.

"WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler announced that he would be missing this Saturday's Big Event convention in NYC as WWE has called for him to appear at Friday's Smackdown taping in his hometown of Memphis. There are no flights that would get him to NYC before the event begins, so he will be unable to make his signing appearance."

What happened after Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock on SmackDown last week?

Last week's episode of the blue show ended with The American Nightmare slapping The Great One across the face after Rollins accepted the latter's challenge at WrestleMania XL. The assault came towards the show's end, and fans at home couldn't see what happened as the program went off the air.

Posts on Twitter/X let viewers at home know what transpired after the slap. Things got tense among the four men as The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion had a stare-down with Rhodes and The Visionary while exchanging a few words.

The Bloodline finally exited the ring without any physical altercation. The stage is now set for one of the biggest tag team contests in WrestleMania history.