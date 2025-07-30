WWE higher-ups reportedly certain two-time United States Champion will never be brought back into the company

The saying 'Never Say Never' rings truer in WWE now more than ever, especially after CM Punk's return after an absence of nearly 10 years. However, it doesn't seem to be the case for a former United States Champion.The company's stance on Alberto Del Rio has reportedly been revealed amid speculation about his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.The Mexican star's future has been hanging in the balance since his time with the Lucha Libre AAA ended abruptly.Del Rio lost to El Mesias in a high-stakes match at the AAA Alianzas event last week, with an added stipulation that he would have to leave the promotion if he lost. As per the terms of the match, the 48-year-old veteran was forced out of AAA.Fightful Select reported that Del Rio is legitimately done with Lucha Libre AAA and that there are no plans in place for him to return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&amp;A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked the same.The wrestling journalist quoted WWE higher-ups who had told him over the years that the chances of Del Rio coming back to the sports entertainment juggernaut were slim to none.&quot;F**k no.&quot;Another WWE source said the following about a potential Del Rio return:&quot;There's no f**king way that happens.&quot;According to reports, the Essence of Excellence will make efforts to return to both promotions. Whether he will be able to ink a deal with either of them remains to be seen.