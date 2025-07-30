  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alberto Del Rio
  • WWE higher-ups reportedly certain two-time United States Champion will never be brought back into the company

WWE higher-ups reportedly certain two-time United States Champion will never be brought back into the company

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:25 GMT
WWE against bringing back a controversial star (Image Credits: wwe.com0
Is WWE against bringing back a controversial star? (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The saying 'Never Say Never' rings truer in WWE now more than ever, especially after CM Punk's return after an absence of nearly 10 years. However, it doesn't seem to be the case for a former United States Champion.

Ad

The company's stance on Alberto Del Rio has reportedly been revealed amid speculation about his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Mexican star's future has been hanging in the balance since his time with the Lucha Libre AAA ended abruptly.

Del Rio lost to El Mesias in a high-stakes match at the AAA Alianzas event last week, with an added stipulation that he would have to leave the promotion if he lost. As per the terms of the match, the 48-year-old veteran was forced out of AAA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Fightful Select reported that Del Rio is legitimately done with Lucha Libre AAA and that there are no plans in place for him to return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked the same.

The wrestling journalist quoted WWE higher-ups who had told him over the years that the chances of Del Rio coming back to the sports entertainment juggernaut were slim to none.

Ad
"F**k no."

Another WWE source said the following about a potential Del Rio return:

"There's no f**king way that happens."

According to reports, the Essence of Excellence will make efforts to return to both promotions. Whether he will be able to ink a deal with either of them remains to be seen.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications