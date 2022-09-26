WWE hints at possible Bray Wyatt return during Live Event 

WWE has once again hinted at a potential return for Bray Wyatt at a recent WWE Live Event with another White Rabbit tease.

Since Triple H took control as head of WWE creative, fans have been treated to a number of returns from former stars and more seem to be coming. One of these names is Bray Wyatt, with many easter-egg-like hints theorized to be related to The Eater of Worlds appearing across the company. These include lights flickering during Alexa Bliss' match on RAW last week.

The most prominent of these supposed Wyatt hints are the White Rabbit Incidents, which have been occurring across WWE. Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit has played at a number of WWE shows over the past few weeks, during commercial breaks and at non-televised house shows. Now, another one of the incidents has occurred at a WWE Live Event in Fresno, California. As per WrestlingNewsCo's Twitter page, there were also red lights on in the arena.

"WWE dropped another White Rabbit tease at tonight’s live event in Fresno. Check out the red lights." they wrote

You can check out the tweet below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE dropped another White Rabbit tease at tonight’s live event in Fresno. Check out the red lights. WWE dropped another White Rabbit tease at tonight’s live event in Fresno. Check out the red lights. https://t.co/qWBw8r7AGO

Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano are among the names that have already re-appeared in the company.

Did WWE tease Bray Wyatt in an empty arena?

WWE's White Rabbit incidents have not exclusively occurred in front of live audiences.

The company played the song in an empty arena last week, bathing the bare venue in the same red light. This occurred prior to a WWE house show in Oakland, California and was posted on social media by a Twitter user.

A QR code that many also believe is related to Wyatt appeared in the crowd on RAW last week. It directed users to a video depicting a game of Hangman, with an animated White Rabbit at the bottom of the screen.

What do you think of the White Rabbit Incidents? Do you think they're related to Bray Wyatt's return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far