WWE holds special meeting ahead of RAW Day 1 - Reports

WWE has reportedly held a special meeting ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand is being billed as "Day 1," and will feature two title matches. Ivy Nile will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, and Drew McIntyre will battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch will square off in a match five years in the making, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will face Natalya and Tegan Nox to determine the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the promotion held a special meeting ahead of tonight's Day 1 edition of RAW. Meltzer took to X to reveal that Triple H and Nick Khan had a meeting with the media team and talent in San Diego ahead of tonight's RAW. Meltzer speculated that the meeting could have been about Kevin Dunn's departure from the company:

"Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have a meeting Noon in San Diego with the media team and at 12:30 p.m Pacific with the talent. This may be related to Kevin Dunn leaving, who was gone as of midnight last night," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Triple H promotes grudge match tonight on WWE RAW

Triple H took to social media over the weekend to promote a grudge match tonight on the red brand.

Nia Jax infamously busted Becky Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series 2018 and caused her to miss the event. However, Lynch went on to become incredibly popular following the incident while Jax's career has taken a different path. The two stars will be squaring off tonight on RAW and The Game noted that the rivalry has gotten personal:

"A match 5+ years in the making… Tomorrow, @BeckyLynchWWE and Nia Jax finally get to settle the score. This is personal. This is visceral. This is The Irresistible Force vs. The Man. LIVE at #WWERaw Day One tomorrow, 8/7c on @USANetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment and the promotion has a ton of momentum. It will be interesting to see if there are any title changes on the Day 1 edition of RAW tonight.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre capture the World Heavyweight Championship tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.