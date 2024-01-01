"This is personal" - Triple H hypes grudge match on WWE RAW Day 1

Triple H has promoted an upcoming grudge match set to take place on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW tomorrow night.

This week's edition of WWE RAW has a loaded card and will feature two title matches. Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at the show tomorrow night, and Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are also scheduled to square off in a singles match tomorrow night on the red brand. Nia Jax infamously busted Becky Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series 2018, and it led to the creation of her iconic "The Man" character. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are also set to battle Tegan Nox and Natalya to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships tomorrow night.

Triple H took to social media today to hype the match between Lynch and Jax on the Day 1 edition of RAW. He noted that the match is over five years in the making and has become very personal.

"A match 5+ years in the making… Tomorrow, @BeckyLynchWWE and Nia Jax finally get to settle the score. This is personal. This is visceral. This is The Irresistible Force vs. The Man. LIVE at #WWERaw Day One tomorrow, 8/7c on @USANetwork," he wrote.

Former WWE writer on CM Punk and Triple H working together

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Triple H is trying to break CM Punk and get the controversial star to do exactly what he wants.

CM Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling came to a disappointing end following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. AEW President Tony Khan fired CM Punk on September 2, and he made his triumphant WWE return at Survivor Series last month.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed that The King of Kings wanted things to work out with CM Punk but is also likely trying to control the veteran behind the scenes.

"And like I said, bro, there's a period there where CM Punk is gonna play nice. CM Punk wants this to work. Bro, I honestly believe that both of them want this to work. I believe that, bro. Both of them want this to work. But I also believe Triple H wants to break CM Punk, and Triple H wants CM Punk to fall in line. Bro, Triple H was the guy that told Ryback there's never ever going to be another John Cena. Nobody is ever going to be bigger than the brand of WWE again." [24:37 - 26:03]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax returned to the company earlier this year and has already made an impact in the RAW women's division. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the grudge match tomorrow night on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below.

