WWE is "hopeful" that a major name will return at Money In The Bank - Reports

With Money In The Bank just over a week away, WWE is preparing for one of their biggest and most exciting shows of the year. One major angle they are seemingly hoping to pull off is the return of Drew McIntyre.

The Scotsman has not been seen in the ring since he faced off against Sheamus and Gunther last April at WrestleMania 39 in a highly entertaining triple-threat match.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Wrestling News, “McIntyre may be back shortly as the company is hopeful of getting him to return for Money in the Bank."

If Drew McIntyre does indeed return at Money In The Bank on July 1, he will most likely be met with a big applause as the show is taking place in The United Kingdom.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Drew McIntyre

Having won multiple WWE titles as well as having main evented WrestleMania, Drew is one of the most decorated and experienced superstars on the current roster.

Despite his years in the business, he is always wanting to learn more. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, The Undertaker praised Drew's skills in the ring and his constant desire to improve himself.

“I think the world of Drew and I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential. He has a couple of really massive runs left in him. It’s funny because when I show up to an event, there’s that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it’s just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker. On the other hand, Drew has always sought me out with the most legitimate questions on how to improve," said Undertaker. (H/T Scottish Sun)

The Undertaker's final match in front of a north american crowd coincidentally featured Drew McIntyre as the two stars battled it out in a tag team match at Extreme Rules in 2019.

How would you book Drew McIntyre's WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

