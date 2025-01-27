WWE had huge issue before the end of Jey Uso's Saturday Night's Main Event match - Reports

WWE was facing major issues heading into the last match of the night between Gunther and Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. They almost made a serious error.

The last match of the night saw Jey Uso get his title shot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship - a match that Jey Uso has wanted for some time. Jey was still been unable to get the win that would get him to that world champion level that fans want for him.

Instead, he put on a good show with Gunther, but in the end, it was the defending champion who hit him with two Powerbombs and stack-pinned him to get the win.

There were moments when it looked like Saturday Night's Main Event would go overtime and past the two-hour mark that was set for the show. Fightful Select reported that it was looking likely that it would be going overtime. In the end, though, they managed to finish the show at the top of the hour exactly.

Thankfully, Uso and Gunther ended their match exactly at the two-hour mark, bringing the show to a close at 10 PM EST.

The report also noted that there were limited rehearsals for the superstars involved before the show.

