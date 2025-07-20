WWE isn’t expecting 2-time champion to be back in the ring anytime soon - Reports

A two-time WWE champion was expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this month at the second-ever Evolution premium live event. However, the return didn’t come to fruition, as that wasn’t the ideal way the legend wanted to come back. Interestingly, a new report has shared details about the star’s potential return.The superstar in question is two-time WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. The 38-year-old legend was rumored to return at Evolution 2, but she didn’t appear. She later addressed her fans, revealing that WWE invited her to be in the crowd with a bunch of other legends, but she didn’t want to return that way, hinting that she potentially wanted an in-ring role instead.Following the buzz around Kelly Kelly’s potential in-ring return, Fightful Select reported that there is no other legend who declined the offer like Kelly. However, the 38-year-old legend holding out for an in-ring spot after not competing in a singles bout for 13 years surprised some people in the company.Moreover, according to the report, one higher-up remarked that they haven't heard of Kelly Kelly training for a match, which would give them confidence in booking her for the in-ring spot, suggesting her in-ring return may not happen anytime soon.Former WWE Divas Champion reveals she is done with full-time wrestlingSpeaking on The Wrestling Classic earlier this month, Kelly Kelly ruled out a potential full-time run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she expressed that she would want to compete in a special short run as she wants her kids to see her wrestle.&quot;Not full-time. I would come back for a special little run or something. Like I’ve said, my dream is to have my kids watch me one day.&quot; [2:52 - 3:02]It will be interesting to see whether Kelly Kelly returns for another run in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.