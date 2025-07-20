  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kelly Kelly
  • WWE isn’t expecting 2-time champion to be back in the ring anytime soon - Reports

WWE isn’t expecting 2-time champion to be back in the ring anytime soon - Reports

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:58 GMT
WWE RAW crowd! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE RAW crowd! (Credits: WWE.Com)

A two-time WWE champion was expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this month at the second-ever Evolution premium live event. However, the return didn’t come to fruition, as that wasn’t the ideal way the legend wanted to come back. Interestingly, a new report has shared details about the star’s potential return.

Ad

The superstar in question is two-time WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. The 38-year-old legend was rumored to return at Evolution 2, but she didn’t appear. She later addressed her fans, revealing that WWE invited her to be in the crowd with a bunch of other legends, but she didn’t want to return that way, hinting that she potentially wanted an in-ring role instead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the buzz around Kelly Kelly’s potential in-ring return, Fightful Select reported that there is no other legend who declined the offer like Kelly. However, the 38-year-old legend holding out for an in-ring spot after not competing in a singles bout for 13 years surprised some people in the company.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Moreover, according to the report, one higher-up remarked that they haven't heard of Kelly Kelly training for a match, which would give them confidence in booking her for the in-ring spot, suggesting her in-ring return may not happen anytime soon.

Ad

Former WWE Divas Champion reveals she is done with full-time wrestling

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic earlier this month, Kelly Kelly ruled out a potential full-time run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she expressed that she would want to compete in a special short run as she wants her kids to see her wrestle.

"Not full-time. I would come back for a special little run or something. Like I’ve said, my dream is to have my kids watch me one day." [2:52 - 3:02]
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see whether Kelly Kelly returns for another run in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications