  2-time WWE champion officially confirms she's done with full-time wrestling

2-time WWE champion officially confirms she's done with full-time wrestling

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jun 04, 2025 08:21 GMT
A former champion has opened up about her future in wrestling (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former champion has opened up about her future in wrestling (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A two-time WWE champion doesn't see herself wrestling full-time anytime soon. Kelly Kelly, a former 24/7 and Divas champion, recently commented on a possible in-ring return.

Kelly Kelly hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She has since started a family, having embraced motherhood with the arrival of twins, Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie.

The 38-year-old Diva recently revealed that she has signed a Legends deal and made a one-off appearance during TNA's Border Brawl event.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Kelly ruled out the idea of coming back to WWE on a full-time basis. However, she said she would love to have a brief run so that her kids could watch her wrestle one day.

"Not full-time. I would come back for a special little run or something. Like I’ve said, my dream is to have my kids watch me one day." [2:52 - 3:02]

You can check out her full interview below:

youtube-cover
Kelly Kelly wants to face a former WWE Women's Champion

Speaking on Byron Scott's Fast Break, Kelly Kelly showered praise on Charlotte Flair and said the two would lock horns down the road.

"I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and comeback here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. She is amazing. She kind of fell into it. She blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match," she said.
With Evolution 2 returning in July, it will be interesting to see if Triple H will bring back the former Divas Champion for one last run. The Queen is currently directionless after failing to qualify for Money in the Bank.

A blockbuster program with a returning Kelly Kelly could help generate buzz heading into WWE Evolution 2.

If you carry quotes from the first portion of the article, please credit the Wrestling Classic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Sidharth Sachdeva

