WWE keeping talents in the dark about long-rumored announcement; potential legends involvement - Reports

WWE is continuing with its hot streak in the Endeavor era with a busy summer on the horizon. Fans are often surprised by various announcements, but rarely are talents and others within the company taken off guard when something goes down. Officials are rumored to make a highly anticipated announcement soon, but new information has just surfaced on how the matter was being handled.
Triple H has been a huge supporter of the WWE women's division and was a big part of the Women's Revolution in the promotion. The Chief Content Officer is expected to confirm Evolution II for the near future. It was reported today that the company's second all-women's pay-per-view was planned for Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta, a day after Saturday Night's Main Event, in the same city. Evolution II's venue has not been confirmed, but State Farm Arena is a likely destination.
Sources have acknowledged the rampant online chatter about the Evolution PLE, but talents have still not heard about the event from officials. Fightful Select adds that multiple talents were unanimous in stating that the idea of another Evolution had not been discussed with them, but all have seen rumors and speculation.
Legends and Hall of Famers may be booked for Evolution. It was noted that the PLE has been discussed privately among some wrestling legends, but it wasn't clear if they learned of the event from the company or if they've just read the same speculation as the rest of the wrestling world.
Around 10 legends were used in 2018, including Michelle McCool, Ivory, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Maria Kanellis.
WWE and AEW potentially running same weekend in July
World Wrestling Entertainment is expected to confirm Saturday Night's Main Event for July 12 and Evolution II for July 13 in Atlanta.
Interestingly, AEW has one of their most heavily-hyped PPV events planned for that weekend, All In: Texas, from Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12.
WWE and AEW have made several schedule moves because of the competition, potentially to avoid head-to-head battles. However, All In 2025 has been confirmed to be held on July 12 for some time. If reports are true, this would likely end before SNME begins at 8 pm ET, or around that time, as All In starts earlier at 2 pm ET.