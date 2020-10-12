Lars Sullivan was away from WWE TV since mid-2019. Prior to his hiatus from WWE, Lars Sullivan was involved in a feud with Lucha House Party, and during a match against the three-man team, he injured his knee and was on the sidelines since then.

In last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, during night one of the WWE Draft, The Freak returned to WWE TV and attacked The Miz, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle. While Lars Sullivan's brand hasn't been confirmed, a report suggests that he will remain on WWE SmackDown.

Lars Sullivan's status backstage

Recently, Lars Sullivan was accused of harassing a woman on Instagram. Since then, many WWE fans have taken to social media to berate the Superstar as well as the company for standing by him. This isn't the first time Sullivan has found himself amidst a controversy. Last year, his insensitive racist and homophobic comments surfaced on the internet.

WrestleVotes has reported WWE officials' stance regarding Lars Sullivan's actions.

WWE is aware of Lars Sullivans’ latest “troubles” and it’s beyond safe to say he doesn’t have many supporters left in the locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, so that’s that.

Lars Sullivan was scheduled to make his main roster debut in early 2019, but he walked out of a WWE RAW show after he suffered an anxiety attack. A few months later, Sullivan made his main roster debut by attacking Kurt Angle. After his debut, Sullivan was drafted to WWE SmackDown, where he feuded with Lucha House Party before he injured his knee.

It recently came to light that had Lars Sullivan's debut gone on as planned, he was in line for a monstrous feud with a former Universal Champion. Lars Sullivan will find out which brand he will be assigned to on night 2 of the WWE Draft.