WWE legend's son part of latest Performance Center class - Reports

A 65-year-old legend's son is set to be a part of upcoming tryouts at the WWE Performance Center.

Fit Finlay is a retired professional wrestler who currently still works for the promotion in a backstage role. Finlay spent several years in WCW before the company was purchased by WWE in 2001.

The veteran served as a trainer before returning to the ring in 2004. He captured the United States Championship once during his career and retired from the ring in 2012. Following his retirement, he began working for the company as a backstage producer before being furloughed during the pandemic. He was rehired in November 2020 as a trainer and a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Fit Finlay's 21-year-old son, Brogan Finlay, is confirmed to be trying out for the company at the Performance Center this week. The legend's other son, David Finlay, works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.

Former WWE star Rene Dupree on Fit Finlay breaking thumbs

Rene Dupree recently discussed the rumors of Fit Finlay breaking civilians' thumbs because they called wrestling fake.

Finlay has claimed that he has broken many thumbs while responding to people who claim that wrestling is fake. On a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, the former superstar was asked if he ever saw Finlay break someone's thumb.

Dupree recalled watching a video of Finlay claiming that he used to snap people's thumbs if they called him out after a performance in the ring.

"I seen a YouTube video where he would do that. Like, he'd be at the bar after a gig or whatever and people would call him out saying that wrestling was fake. And he's like 'gimme your thumbs" and put a little bit of pressure, snap his, yeah." (0:07 - 00:23)

Brogan Finlay has the potential to be a star for many years to come in the world of professional wrestling, given his lineage. Only time will tell if he gets the opportunity to become a WWE Superstar down the line.

