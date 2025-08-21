  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend The Undertaker is planning something crazy - Reports

WWE legend The Undertaker is planning something crazy - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 21, 2025 14:35 GMT
The Undertaker. [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Undertaker [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE legend The Undertaker is planning a wild career move. The Phenom, who retired from in-ring action in 2020, has been involved with the promotion thanks to his Legends deal. It has seen him make sporadic appearances on TV while also being a mentor on the company's reality series, LFG (Legends and Future Greats).

Ad

But now the Deadman could be set for a big move outside WWE. According to reports, The Undertaker is in talks to appear in Bigg Boss, an Indian reality TV series that is modeled after America's Big Brother show. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been hosting the program for years.

The report from Indian outlet Dainik Bhaskar mentions that the WWE Hall of Famer could enter the Bigg Boss house in November and might appear on the show for seven to ten days. However, the report notes that there has been no official confirmation yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The show will premiere its 19th season on August 24, with 15 contestants, and will have three wild card entries later. It is unclear whether The Undertaker will be one of those wild card contestants.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

While 'Taker has a vivid sports entertainment background, the move will still come as a surprise. The show is known to include a wide range of contestants, from actors to politicians to social media influencers in India and, at times, from other countries.

Ad

The format of the show dictates that the participants remain locked inside a house for months, with eliminations happening every week. As such, there is a lot of politicking and aggressive banter, and at times, things can also get out of hand, leading to altercations. Seeing the decorated WWE legend in this setting will take some getting used to.

Notably, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was also a contestant on Bigg Boss season four and finished as runner-up.

Ad

The Undertaker has been involved in AAA shows

A few months ago, The Undertaker expressed interest in getting involved in WWE's creative team. Now, as it turns out, The Phenom has been hands-on with AAA, which was acquired by WWE earlier this year.

Triple H recently mentioned that the veteran has been one of the driving forces behind the Mexican promotion under WWE's umbrella.

Ad

He was also present for this year's AAA Triplemania event that featured a lot of WWE stars in action.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications