WWE legend The Undertaker is planning a wild career move. The Phenom, who retired from in-ring action in 2020, has been involved with the promotion thanks to his Legends deal. It has seen him make sporadic appearances on TV while also being a mentor on the company's reality series, LFG (Legends and Future Greats).But now the Deadman could be set for a big move outside WWE. According to reports, The Undertaker is in talks to appear in Bigg Boss, an Indian reality TV series that is modeled after America's Big Brother show. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been hosting the program for years.The report from Indian outlet Dainik Bhaskar mentions that the WWE Hall of Famer could enter the Bigg Boss house in November and might appear on the show for seven to ten days. However, the report notes that there has been no official confirmation yet.The show will premiere its 19th season on August 24, with 15 contestants, and will have three wild card entries later. It is unclear whether The Undertaker will be one of those wild card contestants.While 'Taker has a vivid sports entertainment background, the move will still come as a surprise. The show is known to include a wide range of contestants, from actors to politicians to social media influencers in India and, at times, from other countries.The format of the show dictates that the participants remain locked inside a house for months, with eliminations happening every week. As such, there is a lot of politicking and aggressive banter, and at times, things can also get out of hand, leading to altercations. Seeing the decorated WWE legend in this setting will take some getting used to.Notably, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was also a contestant on Bigg Boss season four and finished as runner-up.The Undertaker has been involved in AAA showsA few months ago, The Undertaker expressed interest in getting involved in WWE's creative team. Now, as it turns out, The Phenom has been hands-on with AAA, which was acquired by WWE earlier this year.Triple H recently mentioned that the veteran has been one of the driving forces behind the Mexican promotion under WWE's umbrella.He was also present for this year's AAA Triplemania event that featured a lot of WWE stars in action.