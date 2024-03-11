WWE locker room frustrated with recent booking - Reports

There is some frustration in the WWE locker rooms due to how an upcoming title match has been booked, according to reports. The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and will be defending the titles tomorrow night on RAW against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. The match was made official last Monday night ahead of The Kabuki Warrior's title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock last Tuesday night.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there was some frustration in the locker room about how the title match tomorrow night was booked. The announcement came ahead of The Kabuki Warrior's title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock on March 5. The report noted that WWE officials were happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on this past Tuesday's episode of NXT despite the frustration.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager comments on the Damage CTRL storyline

Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) are a part of the Damage CTRL faction on SmackDown.

The group decided to kick Bayley out of the group and Dakota Kai eventually turned heel last week on the blue brand's latest episode. Kai was supposed to be Bayley's partner against The Kabuki Warriors but refused to tag into the match at a point. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Dakota Kai betraying Bayley on SmackDown. He noted that it nowi creates a space for another babyface to align with The Role Model.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. That is just another thing. Im saying a wrestling fans' minds operate different from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about that who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling." [From 33:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley and Dakota Kai are scheduled to square off in a singles match this Friday on SmackDown. Only time will tell if The Kabuki Warriors can defeat Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler tomorrow night on WWE RAW and head into WrestleMania 40 as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Have you enjoyed The Kabuki Warriors' reign as Women's Tag Team Champions so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion