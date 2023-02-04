WWE made $1 Million for a massive match involving Bray Wyatt - Reports

Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town upon returning to the company after over a year of absence. Upon his return, the Eater of Worlds feuded with LA Knight on SmackDown. According to a recent report, WWE received $1 Million for the recent Pitch Black match featuring the two stars at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Last year, Bray Wyatt made a shocking return to the company under the new regime of Triple H. Wyatt returned to close the show at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and fans were excited to see what the former Universal Champion would be doing under the new regime.

Last week, the Eater of Worlds faced LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match which was heavily criticized. According to a new report from WON, the sponsored match at the premium live event was a financial success. The company received $1 Million for the match which was under six minutes:

“Well, you know the thing is that Mountain Dew one, that was a million-dollar deal. That’s significant money if you can get deals like that. It was a really crappy match though and they kept it short. I guess Pepsi has to decide whether it's worth it to spend a million dollars to sponsor a crappy match, maybe it is. I don’t know, on a pay-per-view that was seen by two million people." [H/T - Wrestling News]

WYATT 6 @Windham6 LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. https://t.co/1L12MHsduE

It will be interesting to see what other companies will collaborate with WWE in the near future for a sponsored gimmick match.

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were seen together on WWE SmackDown

Upon Bray Wyatt's return to the company, a strange new character also joined him on the blue brand, Uncle Howdy. For weeks, Howdy shared cryptic messages for Wyatt.

He later assisted Wyatt on different occasions as he kidnapped LA Knight. However, he turned against Wyatt when he came face-to-face with the Eater of Worlds as he hit him with Sister Abigal.

At Royal Rumble 2023, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match to most likely conclude their feud. After the match, Howdy and the Firefly Funhouse characters made an appearance and assisted their leader.

WWE @WWE



and Uncle Howdy clearly aren't done yet...



#SmackDown WHAT IS HAPPENING? #BrayWyatt and Uncle Howdy clearly aren't done yet... WHAT IS HAPPENING? 😳#BrayWyatt and Uncle Howdy clearly aren't done yet... #SmackDown https://t.co/Uy8tAUX3pi

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Wyatt and Howdy were seen together in another strange promo that showcased an alliance between the two on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Universal Champion in the company.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy? Sound off in the comment section below.

