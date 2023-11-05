WWE made a big mistake with Sami Zayn and Damian Priest's MITB robbery angle at Crown Jewel - Reports

WWE Crown Jewel featured a rather unexpected moment as Sami Zayn seemingly stole Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. During his post-show review, Dave Meltzer explained a major flaw that has come to light with the booking.

As announced by the commentary team at Crown Jewel, Damian Priest was unable to cash in his Money in the Bank contract as he was not in possession of it, thanks to Sami Zayn's well-timed heist.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the creative decision on Wrestling Observer Radio, and noted how champions can exploit this apparent loophole in the future. It seems like WWE inadvertently made a mistake by highlighting a Money in the Bank contract rule that just doesn't make any sense.

"It's totally ridiculous, but that's what they said. So, I think the thing that should happen now every year is the champion should steal the briefcase, and put it in a refrigerator and lock the fridge, never see it again, and then it's out of play. Well, evidently, the current rules allow you to do this," explained Meltzer. [9:50 onwards]

What happened at Crown Jewel involving Damian Priest?

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had a phenomenal match for the World Heavyweight Championship in which the titleholder predictably retained the belt.

Damian Priest saw it as a perfect opportunity to cash in the MITB contract on a worn-out Seth Rollins, as fans braced themselves for a potential title change. Sami Zayn played spoilsport to Damian's plans, however, and stole the briefcase from the ringside area before running into the crowd.

An irate Priest was barred from possibly dethroning Seth Rollins, and it certainly would have frustrated many of his ardent fans. The Judgment Day member's night got even worse as he lost to Cody Rhodes in a singles match after taking the American Nightmare's finisher thrice.

Priest is visibly having a tough time, and it will be interesting to see what WWE does next regarding his run as Senor Money in the Bank.

