WWE makes major change this week on RAW - Reports

WWE RAW featured another action-packed line-up this week on the road to Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Following a major mishap on last week's show, officials reportedly put effort into making sure there wasn't a repeated botch last night.

The big show-closing angle on last week's RAW was Liv Morgan's kiss to Dominik Mysterio, which came right after Morgan retained the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch in the Steel Cage main event. There were production issues that caused the kiss angle to be botched as the USA Network feed stopped too early. WWE ended up airing the kiss on social media and international feeds.

This week's RAW was headlined by Rey Mysterio losing a non-title match to World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. After the match, Drew McIntyre attacked Priest, then fought off Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. The Scottish Warrior prepared to put Priest through the announce table but The Archer of Infamy countered and chokeslammed McIntyre through the table to end the show. Sources now report that WWE officials made sure the table spot was executed with enough time to spare.

The word going around backstage at RAW, via Fightful Select, was that officials had some timing issues tightened up to prevent what happened at the end of last week's episode. The RAW main event and show-closing angle were produced by Robert Roode and Michael Hayes.

McIntyre vs. Priest with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line is expected to headline Clash at the Castle on Saturday, June 15.

WWE RAW plans for go-home episode

Next week's RAW will air live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. This will be the final red brand episode before Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Sami Zayn vs. Otis has been announced for next Monday. This match will be the final preview to Zayn defending the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in Scotland.

WWE announced a Queen of the Ring semi-final rematch for next week with Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL member attacked Valkyria on last night's RAW.

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov is also planned for next Monday. Breakker has been on a dominant run since he was drafted to RAW, but so has Dragunov.

