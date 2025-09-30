WWE makes major changes to call-up process - Reports

WWE has reportedly made a change in how they call up stars to the main roster. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion has shifted its strategy from the Vince McMahon era of immediately pulling stars from NXT when they are called up to the main roster. The report noted that things have been handled differently over the past year or so, with call-ups being kept secret, and stars do not have to immediately leave NXT TV.

Fightful also spoke to a source at WWE's Performance Center who shared that the promotion believes it is important to have a veteran presence, and some have been brought in for a run in NXT without immediate plans of being called up to the main roster.

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling, defeated Oba Femi at No Mercy on September 27 to become the new NXT Champion.

Natalya praises WWE NXT star Sol Ruca

RAW star Natalya recently praised Sol Ruca, stating that the young star has a bright future in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 43-year-old spoke highly of Sol Ruca and shared that she had a great attitude. Natalya added that Ruca was very creative in the ring, and she hoped to work with her in the future.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day," she said.

Only time will tell which WWE stars get called up to the main roster in the months ahead.

