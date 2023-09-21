WWE mass cuts were not discussed under Triple H - Reports

Several WWE superstars have been released from their contracts in the latest round of cuts, and it's being reported that Triple H was reportedly not consulted about the outgoing names.

Shortly following the announcement of a new TV deal for SmackDown, reports of multiple talents being released began surfacing online. Mustafa Ali confirmed his exit, and many other superstars, unfortunately, have done the same.

Fightful asked its sources within WWE about the backstage situation, and it was noted that the mass cuts were not "discussed under Triple H." Furthermore, the reason revealed for the decision was related to the recent merger with UFC.

The pro-wrestling giant recently announced its alliance with the premier MMA organization, forming a massive conglomerate called TKO Group Holdings. Here's what Sean Ross Sapp reported:

"WWE sources we spoke with said that mass cuts were not discussed under Triple H, and this is in direct correlation to the merger."

Backstage reaction to the timing of the WWE releases

As stated above, the promotion announced that SmackDown would make a comeback to NBCUniversal's USA Network in 2024.

They also disclosed a trip to Australia next year for Elimination Chamber, and there was a general sense of optimism amongst the fans until the news of the releases hit the internet. Several roster members believe that the talent cuts happened after the announcements to deflect the unwanted effect it could have on business.

The report added:

"The line of thinking from many on the roster is that WWE aligned these cuts with the announcement of Elimination Chamber and Smackdown rights fee deal in order to minimize the negative impact on the company. TKO's stock dropped from $96.23 to $88.95 by 10:10 ET after the Smackdown announcement."

It's unsurprising to note that many people behind the scenes are frustrated by the cuts, and the sad part is that the promotion might not be done. In case you missed it, many AEW fans reacted to a released star's potential arrival, and you can check all about that here.

Do you think the Elimination Chamber announcement acted as a smokescreen for the talent releases that followed? Sound off in the comments section below.

