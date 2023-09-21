“Next Stop AEW” - Fans erupt over popular WWE Superstar’s future following sudden release

Wrestling fans across the world are coming to terms with the string of releases made by WWE over the past few hours, and it seems that one name, in particular, has caught the eye of AEW fans on social media.

The star in question is Elias, who officially announced that he was no longer a member of the WWE roster on social media following reports that there would be talent cuts coming.

Elias was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for nine years, signing with the company back in 2014. However, he didn't have his big breakthrough on the main roster until 2017, when his musical performances eventually made him one of the most popular performers in the company.

The four-time WWE 24/7 Champion has proven over his nine years in World Wrestling Entertainment that he is extremely capable of adapting to his environment, and getting over with audiences around the world. With that in mind, it's no surprise that some AEW fans are excited at the prospect of Tony Khan's company potentially standing for 'All Elias Wrestling.'

Which WWE Superstars were released today?

At the time of writing, a number of stars have had their time with World Wrestling Entertainment cut short, but for those who haven't been able to keep track of the seemingly ever-growing list of departures, here are those who have been let go so far.

The first name to be announced was Mustafa Ali, who stated on Twitter that he was no longer with the company. Some people didn't know what to make of the tweet given that he was meant to be competing at the NXT No Mercy event on September 30th. However, it was confirmed to not be a work and that he was officially leaving WWE.

This was then followed by the news that Emma, Aaliyah, Rick Boogs, and Riddick Moss had all been released from their contracts. The news of Emma's release came within hours of the star hyping up the announcement that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2024 would take place in her home country of Australia.

Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, and former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler were released as well, taking the overall total to nine at the time of writing. However, this total could rise within the next few hours, with Sportskeeda Wrestling having all of the latest updates on this rolling development.

