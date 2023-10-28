WWE: Massive plans reportedly in place for 6 ft 1 in star

The latest reports suggest that WWE is set to have massive plans in place for a 30-year-old star under Triple H regime, who will soon be a free agent.

The name in question is Will Ospreay, who is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). His current contract with the Japanese wrestling promotion is set to expire in February 2024, and companies like World Wrestling Entertainment, AEW, and TNA are eyeing his signature.

Earlier, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion is very much interested in signing the 6 ft 1 in star, and fans suggested that since The Game has full creative control, he could seal the deal.

The latest report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that an idea was pitched for The Aerial Assasin to be built around NXT Europe.

Since the heritage of European wrestling went on a hiatus in September 2022, the company is expecting to potentially relaunch the product in 2024, with Will Ospreay being the face of it if he signs with WWE.

"One idea that was thrown out to me was NXT Europe built around Will Ospreay. Now, how much money they’re going to spend on that, and you know the revival of NXT Europe starts, you know that thing of obviously what happened with the original NXT UK and its effect on the independent scene in the UK."

WCW veteran on why Will Ospreay should not sign other wrestling promotions except for WWE

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently mentioned that The Aerial Assassin should jump ship to World Wrestling Entertainment because he is exactly what Triple H is looking for.

While speaking on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno shared that Ospreay is a huge name, and he has already made appearances on AEW and TNA. Hence, to write his name in the history books, the 30-year-old star should be a part of WWE.

"I mean, I know he's got connections to NJPW and AEW, but it's like you've already did [sic] that stuff. It's time to take the next step and see where you are because your work is really good and see where you gonna go down in history. You have to go to WWE to do that," he said.

It remains to be seen which wrestling promotion will the NJPW star jump ship after his contract expires.

