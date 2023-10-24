Triple H could seal the deal by signing top free agent to WWE because he has full creative control, according to fans

The WWE Universe believes since Triple H is behind the creative wheel of the company, he would pull strings and potentially sign a top free agent soon.

The name in question is Will Ospreay, one of the top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling and a one-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The 30-year-old is nearing the end of his current deal with the Japanese wrestling promotion and will be available as a free agent in February 2024.

While he may still choose to continue with NJPW, the top firms in the wrestling business, including WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, will almost surely compete for his attention. Ospreay has already appeared in AEW and Impact Wrestling, so the stakes are elevated.

However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE is very much interested in signing the 30-year-old star to the company.

The wrestling industry is buzzing with excitement as fans revealed that the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion could end up being a member of World Wrestling Entertainment because Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of the creative.

One fan shared that if Will Ospreay went to the Stamford-based promotion, the 14-time World Champion would set a rematch between Ricochet and the star.

The two men squared off against each other outside WWE at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling True Destiny on February 12, 2017.

WWE roster reportedly sided with Triple H over Vince McMahon after the merger

The former CEO Vince McMahon made a few changes to the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. This was happening when the merger with UFC was on the horizon.

Following the merging of the two sports entertainment behemoths, TKO Group Holdings was founded, resulting in various individuals being shifted around behind the scenes.

According to recent reports, McMahon has no say over the creative process in WWE, with The Game holding the reins of all creative aspects of the organization.

Even though McMahon was remotely making changes to the WWE product for a while, WON reported that after the merger, the majority of the roster sided with and stayed faithful to the 14-time World Champion.

"From those with knowledge of the creative situation, prior to the merger going through and McMahon taking a medical leave, he was making changes in the shows, particularly RAW, fairly regularly. At times they were viewed as positive and at times they were not. But they did get in the way of the long-term vision long-term of the creative team. Much of the talent, certainly most of whom we’ve heard from, felt it was better when McMahon wasn’t involved and were loyal to Levesque."

Given that the 78-year-old legend has zero control over the creative process, it remains to be seen if Triple H will sign Will Ospreay to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Do you want to see the NJPW star in WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

