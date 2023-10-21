WWE roster sided with Triple H over Vince McMahon following the merger - Reports

Triple H and Vince McMahon's WWE regime and booking choices have played an important role in the promotion over the past year, and the roster has noticed the difference between Hunter and Vince's style and leadership.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon made his way back to WWE and made several changes to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39, ahead of the massive merger with Endeavor. Later, the merger was completed, and TKO Group Holdings was formed. It resulted in several people being shuffled around behind the scenes.

It was recently revealed that Triple H was knighted by Ari Emanuel himself to run the creative. According to a new report from WON, Vince McMahon was remotely making changes to the product for a while. However, it all changed after the merger, and a majority of the roster sided and remained loyal to Hunter. Check it out:

"From those with knowledge of the creative situation, prior to the merger going through and McMahon taking a medical leave, he was making changes in the shows, particularly Raw, fairly regularly. At times they were viewed as positive and at times they were not. But they did get in the way of the long-term vision long-term of the creative team. Much of the talent, certainly most of whom we’ve heard from, felt it was better when McMahon wasn’t involved and were loyal to Levesque."

Expand Tweet

Triple H once broke Vince McMahon's rule immediately ahead of a big WWE match

During the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon booked and produced the shows alongside several other writers. Meanwhile, Triple H was in his prime, performing on a weekly basis.

Speaking on Hot Ones, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed how The Game immediately broke Mr. McMahon's rule ahead of their massive match at WWE Royal Rumble 2000. Check it out:

"I remember Mr. McMahon saying to me and Triple H, 'No thumbtacks.' Then, as soon as Mr. McMahon walked away, Triple H looked at me and said, 'You put them under the ring already, right?' I say, 'Yeah, I got it taken care of.' It was one of the last matches of my career, and so it was a big moment. I just saw that majestic pile. There were 5000-6000 tacks. I thought about the wisdom of taking the Pedigree face-first on those thumbtacks. I came to the conclusion, 'Okay, I could lose an eye, but imagine the pop,'" Foley said.

Check out the entire video below:

Foley retired shortly after the match but came out of retirement on several occasions.

What are your thoughts on the new regime? Sound off in the comments section below.