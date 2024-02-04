WWE may have big SummerSlam plans for Cody Rhodes - Reports

For the better part of a year, WWE Universe was convinced that Cody Rhodes would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, after last night's SmackDown, those plans seem to have gone up in smoke.

With The Rock now back, Rhodes seems to have been pushed to the side. Fortunately for him, the company may have bigger plans for him further down the line.

While he will not complete his story at The Showcase of the Immortals, Cody Rhodes may do it at SummerSlam. At least, that is what PWInsider is reporting.

According to their sources, some within WWE are for the idea of having Rhodes beat Seth Rollins and then challenge the winner of the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam to unify the World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.

"The reality is this: while the story was primed to climax at Wrestlemania 40, there were already some in the company openly talking about the idea of Cody winning the World Heavyweight Championship and then challenging the winner of Roman vs. Rock for SummerSlam in a title unification bout so that Cody could finally, really, we promise this time, finish the story." [H/T: PWInsider]

Facing the winner between Roman Reigns and The Rock would be an interesting fight, but it wouldn't be the same. The moment Rhodes would be crowned on The Grandest Stage Of Them All has been eagerly anticipated by WWE Universe. Thus, it would be a little disappointing if it took place during The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

But fans can't have it both ways when it comes to WWE. The moment Cody Rhodes wins it all, whether it's at SummerSlam or WrestleMania, will excite fans. A victory that will see the saga that began with The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, end with him, The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes will appear on next week's episode of SmackDown

The potential plans for SummerSlam aside, WWE Universe will focus more on the "now." As of right now, Cody Rhodes will headline WrestleMania 40 and is still the Royal Rumble winner. The fact that Seth Rollins will be the opponent is the sole distinction.

However, considering nothing is set in stone yet, it's important to remember that anything can happen. And, with Cody yet to confirm his intent to fight Rollins, fans will be hoping that plans will change soon.

Fortunately, they may not have to wait long for an update, as Rhodes is scheduled to make an appearance on next week's episode of SmackDown as well.

In addition to that, it was recently reported that the former AEW star will come face-to-face with Seth Rollins this coming Monday on RAW.

With everything going on around them, WWE fans are being left shocked, so these are undoubtedly intriguing times. In any case, they'll eagerly await Rhodes' remarks the following week.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' decision not to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

