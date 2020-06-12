WWE may reportedly have another plan for Paul Heyman apart from managing Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was removed from the Executive Director's position on RAW.

Paul Heyman could reportedly have something else to do in addition to being the advocate of the Beast Incarnate.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman's year-long stint as the Executive Director of RAW came to an unceremonious end recently as WWE announced the merger of the RAW and SmackDown creative teams with Bruce Prichard being confirmed as the head.

WWE's official statement revealed that Heyman would concentrate on his on-screen duties, which pertains to being the mouthpiece of Brock Lesnar. However, he could reportedly also have another role to play backstage.

Dave Meltzer revealed various details regarding Paul Heyman's ouster as the Executive Director of RAW and what could be next for the former ECW boss in the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In addition to being the advocate of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman was also responsible for helping out Superstars with promos, vignettes, and storylines long before he was appointed as the Executive Director of the Red brand.

When Heyman returned to the company years ago, he was just brought in to be Brock Lesnar's manager. But his influence grew as time passed and he vouched for younger talents to be pushed. He was also heavily influential in the creative direction, storylines, and promos for Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Goldberg.

Meltzer noted that there is uncertainty on whether Heyman will work with a few talents backstage or disappear until he is called upon to be alongside Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer, however, did add that if WWE gives Heyman his old role back, then he could be around every week on RAW to help with promos and vignettes.

Meltzer explained the following in the Newsletter:

If Heyman is just used for Lesnar, that means he wouldn't be around much at all, since Lesnar isn't around. If he will have his old role, it would mean he would be around every week helping with promos and vignettes.

Backstage reaction to Paul Heyman's removal and the impact on the roster

Vince McMahon made the decision to remove Paul Heyman from the high-profile backstage position, and the overall reaction from the fans, as well as the locker room, hasn't been positive.

There are many Superstars on RAW who could be affected by Paul Heyman's absence in a creative position. There are also hopes that Bruce Prichard can carry over his recent good work on SmackDown to RAW.

As for Heyman, we may seem him back on TV when Brock Lesnar is brought back, and if WWE permits, he could also still have a role to play backstage.