Backstage news on the impact of Paul Heyman’s removal on the RAW Superstars

Paul Heyman's removal from the Executive Director's position on RAW has sent shockwaves across the company. The backstage reaction from the talents, as noted earlier, has not been favorable and doubts have now been raised regarding the futures of many of the Superstars on RAW.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided various details and analysis on the creative changes in the WWE, among which was how the replacement would affect certain Superstars on the Red brand.

Meltzer noted that Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Edge, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair are unlikely to be affected by the change as they are proven top stars who have established themselves on all fronts.

However, the futures of every other wrestler from the RAW roster could be in jeopardy, including that of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Meltzer added that the belief is that Vince McMahon likes Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits and they are quite possibly safe. However, the unexpected booking changes that happen quite often in WWE if things go awry 'may or may not protect them', as explained by Meltzer.

Here's what noted in the Newsletter:

Still, with the exception of people like Edge, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton, who are locked at the top due to tenure as stars and proven ability to talk, this would open up a question as to virtually every other wrestler on the Raw roster, including McIntyre. The belief is that McIntyre and the Street Profits are liked by McMahon and are probably safe, although they will be more subject to the whims of booking that may or may not protect them as well. As far as everyone else, it's anyone's guess.

Paul Heyman's vision for RAW

Paul Heyman's idea on RAW was to push young blood and create new stars. However, Vince McMahon's reportedly peculiar lack of patience saw pushes to the likes of Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo come to an abrupt end.

There is no guarantee that the new faces who are currently getting pushed on RAW may still be featured heavily in the weeks to follow and it all depends on Bruce Prichard's vision for the brand - and most importantly - if it's in line with Vince McMcMahon's desires.

Paul Heyman tried to push his plans, but in the end, WWE is Vince McMahon's company, and people in such prominent creative roles have historically never lasted too long, barring a select few.

Paul Heyman attempted to create new Superstars and while the young talents are not pleased, Paul Heyman was reportedly the one who took the fall for the recent troubles on RAW.

Who do you think is safe and who is not following Paul Heyman's ouster as the Executive Director of RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.