WWE might be awarding new tag team titles to The Usos - Reports

The Usos and The Bloodline came out victorious at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames and it looks like the duo will be rewarded for their performance. According to a new report, WWE might be introducing a new design for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Earlier this year, The Usos began feuding with RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships. After an assist from Roman Reigns, the duo successfully combined the red brand's titles with their SmackDown gold and became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

As the new regime rose to power, several changes were made regarding the shows, old gimmicks, and premium live events. One change that the fans wanted was new belts in WWE. It looks like the time has come for the company to change some of its belt designs.

According to a new report from Xero News, WWE has begun discussing the introduction of new tag team belts. The company might be announcing a special presentation for The Usos during which new belts will be revealed for the champions.

This will include being awarded new tag team titles. There has been discussions of the USO’s having a special presentation very soon.This will include being awarded new tag team titles.

Fans would love to see if WWE pulls the trigger and introduces new designs for their existing championships. It will be interesting to see if the company will merge the tag team division of both brands or introduce a new set for each brand.

The Street Profits had a message for The Usos after WWE RAW

Last night, The Street Profits made their return, defeating The Alpha Academy. The duo had been away from weekly programming as Montez Ford injured his leg and was seen wearing a leg brace on his last appearance on RAW.

Earlier this year, The Usos went to war against The Street Profits at two separate premium live events. However, the Profits were unable to win the titles. Speaking on RAW Talk, the recently returned duo had a message for Jimmy and Jey Uso:

"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

It will be interesting to see if the returning Street Profits will be able to dethrone The Usos and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

