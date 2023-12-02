WWE missing out on popular potential signing has led to concerns surrounding Triple H - Reports

WWE fans have recently questioned Triple H's decision-making after the company failed to outbid AEW for a top wrestling talent. The name in question is Will Ospreay, who was announced to have signed a multi-year deal with AEW at Full Gear on November 18.

Ospreay's contract, starting in early 2024, will enable the 30-year-old to reside in the UK and make select appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Aerial Assassin has been a major player in NJPW since 2016 and is the current IGWP United States Heavyweight Champion.

According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has questioned its leaders for not signing the famous wrestler. WON's Dave Meltzer believes that the Stamford-based company should be able to outbid AEW for talent if it wants to.

It should be noted that Ospreay has indicated that he was open to signing with WWE. Likewise, the company, along with TNA, had shown interest in him. The wrestler, however, was eventually signed by AEW, a promotion he's built history with over the last two years.

"Obviously WWE can always afford to go higher than AEW if it wants to, although those in WWE concede that AEW went higher for Will Ospreay and even questioned the leaders on that one. The belief was that even though Ospreay said he was willing to move to the U.S. if need be, he did not want to move to the U.S. and AEW was allowing him to live in the U.K. and that was a key factor as well," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo dares Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to wrestle for real

During this year's Forbidden Door PPV, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay wrestled each other in a highly acclaimed match for the IWGP United States title. At one point in the bout, Omega's head was driven directly into the mat.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo criticized the two wrestlers after their match. He further dared them to wrestle for real if they wished to display Japanese strong style in the squared circle.

"These guys are so far away from what professional wrestling was — which was a work, and nobody got hurt, and everybody protected everybody, and for the most part, everybody was safe, okay. Bro, the bottom line is they want this to so badly be real. Bro, then go out there and do it for real. Who's stopping you? (...) Let's see how tough you are! You guys want to be Japan strong style, go out there and wrestle for real. What's stopping you?"

What are your thoughts on Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comments section below.

