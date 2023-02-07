WWE is planning to make WrestleMania 39 an incredibly eventful show for the fans, with the premium live event set to be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The company always seemed to have had grand plans in place for the American Nightmare ever since his return to the wrestling promotion at last year's WrestleMania. Now, after coming back hot off the momentum of his huge win at the Royal Rumble 2023, Rhodes is set to take on The Tribal Chief. However, that wasn't the original plan WWE had for the Grandson of a Plumber for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

According to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes would've had a very different journey had it been if The Rock had shown up to move forward with the dream match against Reigns. Speaking over on Wrestling Observer Radio, he stated that WWE had planned to create a separate championship that the returning superstar would win.

"If it was Roman and The Rock, they were gonna create a championship on Saturday night that Cody probably would have ended up winning," Meltzer said. “It was Cody, Drew (McIntyre) or (Seth) Rollins that was gonna come out of that one. Because they wanna go back to two titles.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

It's unclear if Meltzer meant another title would be introduced on top of the two other titles or if a split would occur to go back to the way things were before. Perhaps the championship split will occur once Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 takes place.

Cody Rhodes stated that other options in WWE for WrestleMania 39 are better than The Rock

It's safe to say that the storytelling in WWE lately has been one of the best of the modern wrestling era, and it's all set to come to a head very soon.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, recently acknowledged the ongoing storylines in WWE, notably the Sami Zayn and Bloodline saga. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, he stated that there isn't a need to involve The Rock and let the stories play out.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening. One story about finishing something that started in 1978 - seven years before I was even born - and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes is all set to dethrone Roman Reigns from his top spot in the WWE. However, Sami Zayn is looking to carve out a path for himself at Elimination Chamber 2023. Fans are clamoring for Zayn to pick up the win against Reigns ahead of WrestleMania this year, so we'll have to see what transpires.

