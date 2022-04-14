WWE NXT pulls lowest key demo rating since January - Reports 

WWE NXT 2.0 has pulled in its lowest rating in key demographics since the beginning of the year, new reports seem to confirm.

This week's episode was a special championship edition of WWE's developmental show, which saw three major title defenses. Cameron Grimes retained the North American Championship against Solo Sikoa, Dakota Kai unsuccessfully challenged Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship. The debuting Pretty Deadly won a gauntlet match to win the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships.

Though the show threw a lot of big matches, the ratings were down from the previous week's key demographic. Brandon Thurston reported that the episode drew a 0.12 in the 18-49 demo, which was less than 14% from the last week's figure of 0.14. This is reportedly the show's lowest demo on the USA since the January 18 episode.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

610,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.12 (151,000)



Lowest demo on USA since Jan 18.



WWE Evil (Ric Flair) immediately following:

293,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.09 (119,000)



The overall viewership for WWE NXT is also down

Apart from a fall in key demo ratings, overall viewership for WWE's developmental show also seems to be down.

Nielson figures via Showbuzz Daily show that the program drew around 610,000 viewers on Tuesday night, down from almost 3% from last week's number of 631,000 coming after WrestleMania weekend. Last week's show also featured a big match card for the developmental brand in Dallas with NXT: Stand & Deliver.

This week's NXT 2.0 also featured NXT Champion Bron Breakker seeking answers and revenge from Joe Gacy and Harland, who recently kidnapped the champ's father Rick Steiner. Gacy was also seen burning the latter's Hall of Fame ring.

What do you think of WWE NXT rating drops? What do you think the company needs to do to turn things around? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

