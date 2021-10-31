WWE NXT to resume touring soon? – Reports

We're intrigued to know when WWE NXT will be doing non-televised shows again, and it looks like it could happen soon.

The speculation arrived after WWE posted a new job opening for a Senior Production Assistant of Social Media for NXT 2.0.

The skills and requirements for this role include the creation and shooting for various social channels. The production will be exclusive to different WWE live events, television tapings, network specials, and talent appearances.

The job description on LinkedIn suggests that WWE has plans to push NXT back on the road.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, had talked about NXT's plans to start touring this past summer, but the plans ultimately fell through because of the COVID-19 delta variant.

WWE's third brand hasn't held a single house show since the pandemic. We'll just have to wait and see when the rebranded NXT house shows start taking place.

WWE NXT is being run by Shawn Michaels on Triple H's behalf

Triple H has been the visionary behind NXT's popularity and success but, for the moment, Shawn Michaels is busy filling his shoes.

The Game temporarily left NXT to take a breather after undergoing successful heart surgery following a cardiac event. Back in September, Triple H made his first public statement about his health saying that he's "recovering, doing well."

Shawn, in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, noted how jarring the task of carrying the mantle can be. He also said how everyone in NXT misses H and wishes him well in his recovery. HBK also reassured fans that he'll do the best he can for NXT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited to see what's next for WWE NXT 2.0? Let us know down below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh