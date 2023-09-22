WWE official breaks silence over latest talent releases - Reports

As per a recent report, a WWE official has broken silence over the massive talent releases on Thursday.

On September 21st, 2023, the Stamford-based company let go of several stars from the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown rosters. Over 21 stars including, Mustafa Ali, Aliyah, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Rick Boogs, and others made their exit from their contracts.

Even before it actually came about, there was speculation that talent would be cut due to the recent merger between WWE and UFC under the umbrella of TKO Holdings. It appears these rumors now have some substance following an official statement from a WWE employee.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted after speaking to an official from the Stamford-based promotion that talents were released on the basis of how much they provided, the money they were paid, and the return on investment.

“It’s time in vs. how much money you are paid vs. return on investment,” WON.

Expand Tweet

Huge tag team match announced for WWE SmackDown

According to the latest reports, John Cena will wrestle in his first televised match since his return on this week's SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, when The Leader of Cenation was outnumbered by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, AJ Styles came to his aid. Given that Styles and Cena have been involved in a program involving Bloodline members, they have a chance to settle the score.

PWInsider reported that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will be in action against John Cena and AJ Styles in a tag team match tonight. As of now, Jimmy has not yet returned to Roman Reigns' faction officially, but the match on the upcoming SmackDown will sure tease a step closer to that.

It will be exciting to see Cena tagging along with his former rival against The Enforcer and Uso.

Do you think it was the right decision for WWE to release a bunch of its talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star