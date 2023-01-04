WWE officially changes The O.C. member's ring name

WWE seems to have recently changed its mind about the in-ring name of one of The O.C.'s members. A new report claims that the group's latest addition, Mia Yim, is now officially known as "Michin."

Mia Yim returned to the Stamford-based promotion in November last year after being released from the company a year prior. She joined the ranks of AJ Styles' faction, helping the group in their feud against The Judgment Day. Mia was brought in by Styles to neutralize Rhea Ripley, who had often been the difference-maker between the two factions.

The 33-year-old has undergone a name change on multiple occasions since her return, with the company flip-flopping between Michin and her original name. She was first referred to as Michin by O.C. stablemate Karl Anderson a few weeks back, who explained that it was merely a nickname for the star. However, WWE slowly began referring to Yim as "Michin" officially.

Now, according to a recent report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim will officially be called Michin. The report added that the name change has been official for weeks backstage.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Yeah I’m confused with Mia Yim’s name. They kept mentioning her as Michin throughout the whole entire match and the match graphic even said it. #WWERaw Yeah I’m confused with Mia Yim’s name. They kept mentioning her as Michin throughout the whole entire match and the match graphic even said it. #WWERaw https://t.co/f9q80OA09B

Mia has explained the meaning behind the name in the past, stating that Michin is a Korean term that means 'crazy'. The O.C. member is half Korean and has revealed that her mother refers to her by that nickname.

Mia Yim, aka Michin, was in action on WWE RAW this week

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Becky Lynch engage in a war of words with Damage CTRL. The verbal confrontation between them turned into a match after The Man decided to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai alone in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Angelina @_lynchslaugh in love with this picture of becky lynch and mia yim. in love with this picture of becky lynch and mia yim. ❤ https://t.co/1KlqFDnJET

However, Michin came out to even the odds against the heel duo. But the Damage CTRL duo had the last laugh as SKY hit her finisher on Mia Yim to pick up the victory for her team.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Yim's association with The O.C. as the group's leader AJ Styles is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered at a recent WWE Live Event.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim's name change? Sound off below and let us know!

