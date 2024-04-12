WWE officials weren't happy with The Rock following CM Punk incident - Reports

WWE officials reportedly expressed discontent over an incident involving The Rock and CM Punk in 2017.

After an episode of Monday Night RAW at the renowned Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2017, The Rock stepped into the ring to address the fans in attendance. As CM Punk chants echoed in the arena, The Great One dialled up The Second City Saint in front of the crowd and left him a voicemail.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, WWE officials weren't pleased with this incident, particularly given their strained relationship with Punk at that time. The report suggests that they even sent an official ringside to ask The Rock to change the direction of his promo.

Check out the incident below:

CM Punk recently gave his thoughts on The Rock's return to WWE

The Rock made a surprise appearance on RAW a few weeks ago, where he attacked Cody Rhodes backstage. CM Punk, who was also present during the show, was asked about The Rock in a backstage interview.

Punk said that he was glad to see The Rock return to WWE, acknowledging that it's positive to see The Great One understand his place and refrain from commenting about Punk. He hinted at the possibility of crossing paths with everyone in this new era of the company, suggesting a potential confrontation between the duo in the future.

"I’m glad. I’m glad Rock’s back. It’s good to see that he knows his role, and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era. Me being back, I’m gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later," CM Punk said.

Check out the interview below:

The Rock and CM Punk have a storied past dating back to their feud in 2013. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion decides to revisit this rivalry in the near future.

